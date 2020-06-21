Curtis Sagmoen found guilty of running over sex worker with ATV

A man who admitted attacking a woman in Maple Ridge in 2013 has now been sentenced to time served and three years’ probation with a number of conditions in place in connection with an unrelated assault on an escort in 2017.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Gordon Weatherill sentenced Curtis Sagmoen, 39, to five months in jail time at the Vernon courthouse Friday, June 19, in addition to 36 months of probation. But as Sagmoen is credited with time served, his sentence was one day and he won’t return to prison.

Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm at a trial in February, which was tied to an August 2017 incident in which Sagmoen intentionally ran over a sex trade worker with an ATV.

It was his second conviction in as many months as he was also found guilty in December 2019 of threatening a different sex trade worker with a firearm. Both offences took place at his then-place of residence on Salmon River Road.

Sagmoen was also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an incident involving a woman in Maple Ridge back in 2013, to which he recently pleaded guilty, to a lesser count of assault with injury, in February.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by 24 months of probation but his jail time was considered already served because he remained in custody on other allegations.

The probation conditions ordered by Justice Weatherill in the latest court case included bans on drug and alcohol use, accessing websites advertising escort or dating services, having more than one cell phone number, or leaving B.C. without permission from his bail supervisor.

Sagmoen also faces a 10-year weapons prohibition and a mandatory DNA order, and must also reside at his family property on Salmon River Road.

Upon his sentence hearing at 10 a.m. Friday, protesters gathered at the court house wearing red and laying out signs saying “Justice now,” and “Gone but not forgotten.”

In the fall of 2017, Sagmoen’s family property became the subject of an extensive search and the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were uncovered. No charges have been laid in connection with her death.

Protests, like the one seen Friday morning, have been a regular occurrence at Sagmoen’s trial dates.

I'm at the Vernon Law Courts for the sentencing of Curtis Sagmoen, found guilty of assault after hitting an escort with an ATV on his Salmon River Road property in 2017. Protesters were at the doors as sentencing begins.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified she arrived at the rural property for a three- to four-hour date. She texted Sagmoen to let her through the gate. After receiving no answer, she soon saw him driving on an ATV, at which point he asked her to come with him to a creek on the property.

Down at the creek, Sagmoen asked her for her services, but she refused as she had not yet been paid.

He asked her to follow him up a dirt road to his house, but her car got stuck. She caught a ride with him on the ATV.

At one point they stopped and, feeling uneasy about the situation, she asked to be brought back to her car.

She told the court Sagmoen appeared to be pretending the ATV would not start. She told him she would walk back down the hill. That’s when he plowed into her with the vehicle.

The courts heard she was hit so hard by the all terrain vehicle, she flipped over him and her shoes flew off. She said she suffered a concussion, fractured tailbone and road rash, among other injuries.

Sagmoen already served two years and two months in prison when he awaited his trial for the case that involved threatening a woman with a shotgun. Sagmoen was released on time served at the conclusion of that trial.

Sagmoen was to be sentenced in April but the hearing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the provincially ordered shutdowns associated with it.

