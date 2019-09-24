C’usqunela opens Wednesday

Students and teachers to make official trek from Albion Sports Complex together as one

Teachers at c’usqunela elementary finally started unpacking equipment and supplies Monday morning setting up for students whose first day will be on Wednesday.

The school was a hive of last-minute activity with labourers putting final touches of paint in the halls and decals on the front office windows.

Delivery trucks carrying books and other supplies lined the front of the school.

Chairs and tables were being wheeled along the hallways to their destined classrooms.

This day has been a long time coming for principal Jon Wheatley after the opening day had to be delayed by three weeks because the building’s mechanical systems had to undergo testing.

Since Sept. 3, c’usqunela students and their teachers had to attend different schools in the eastern part of the district.

RELATED: c’usqunela elementary opening delayed

Wheatley is in awe of the architecture and design of the new building now that he is finally in it.

“The heart of c’usqunella is around First Nations, beliefs and community,” said Wheatley.

“Our gym is built to look like part of a long house. So we’ve got some beautiful wooden beams in here as well the multi-purpose room for all of our fine arts programming is placed right beside the gym so we can open the doors and we can have performances at any time. It’s a wonderful space for kids,” he said.

The school is comprised of pods that have three classrooms surrounding a common area for students and a common door leading outside. The area on the outside has a covered work space where students can garden or do woodworking. There is also a ‘breakout’ room attached to each pod where students can go if they need a quieter space to work by themselves or with a teacher.

RELATED: Maple Ridge’s new c’usqunela elementary is easy to say

“They are meant to be a small school within a big school,” said Wheatley about the pods.

“It’s a very unique design and it’s meant to really bring the kids together and feel that sense of community and to be working together,” he continued.

Nick Warren, who will be teaching Grade 5/6, is excited to be setting up his classroom in anticipation of 25 students. He loves the open concept of the school, the large windows and the wilderness that surrounds the school.

Wheatley says the emphasis at the school will be in the fine arts and the performing arts because children love to sing, dance and move.

He wants to, “bring out some of those things which bring joy to kids which don’t always happen as much as we would like.”

He also said that the school belief is that connection comes before content and that kids learn best when they have a good relationship with their teacher and those around them.

“In years past, schools would often look at what’s the best curriculum to be working with kids. We still do that,” said Wheatley.

“But he most important thing for us is the relationship we have with the children and having a strong connection with them. We know then that the best learning and the happiest children will happen,” he said.

Wheatley has organized an official walk to the school for students and teachers of c’usqunela that he is calling The Great Trek. On Wednesday they will be meeting at the Albion Sports Complex and walking to the school as one big group.

“We wanted to make a great memory for the kids,” said Wheatley noting that the school’s motto is, Walk together as one, learn together as one.

“It’s very symbolic. The kids are coming from many different schools and it’s important that on the first day that we are coming together as a group and feeling like we are as one as a school,” he added.

“It just really represents what we are going to be as a school on the first day.”

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii
Next story
Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

Just Posted

C’usqunela opens Wednesday

Students and teachers to make official trek from Albion Sports Complex together as one

Federal election: Six in race for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding

Candidates say what Election 2019 will be about

Noon-hour robbery in downtown Maple Ridge

Three facing charges in PoCo court today

Along the Fraser: Will there be salmon five years from now?

Effects of huge slide into Fraser River unknown

Update: Dump truck burned on Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge

Cab of the vehicle was in flames

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. firefighters’ charity hit by theft three times in a month

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

‘There’s no law against living in a motorhome in Surrey’

While some turn to RV living amid housing crisis, others in Surrey express frustration

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack B.C. home

Animals ate mounds of sugar and wreaked havoc on house

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

Most Read