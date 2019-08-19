Email service Telus.net has been down since Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (Telus)

Telus customers enraged as outage hits fifth day

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Angry Telus customers are continuing to vent their feelings online as the company’s email service remains down for a fifth day.

Telus.net went down on Thursday morning. In a statement sent out Monday, Telus said a “hardware repair procedure” caused the outage.

Users on social media weren’t happy with the delays.

“This temporary access is obviously a dud. Not working for any of us. And no, we cannot reset the password because the confirmation requirement goes to our Telus email. Good God, what a mess!” Elizabeth MacIsaac wrote.

“Finally got to login, but all my previous emails are gone and I only have emails from within the past 12 hours. Not since Thursday when the whole thing shut down. Where are they?” asked Twitter user Kyra.

The company said technicians were working night and day to fix the issue and were bringing in webmail on “new servers” so that customers could still send, receive and forward emails.

Allowing customers access to their usual apps, Telus said, risked losing emails and contact information.

Chief customer officer Tony Geheran said he felt “sick” about the situation, but that workers “cannot be hasty, because the last thing we want to do is lose or compromise someone’s precious information.”

