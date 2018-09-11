Pacific Highway border crossing. (Wikimedia Commons image)

Baby girl revived after she stopped breathing at Surrey-U.S. border

U.S. border officers save infant who stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers revived a baby who stopped breathing while waiting to cross the Pacific Highway Port of Entry Friday afternoon.

In a news release issued Monday, officers responded to the pre-primary lanes regarding a request for assistance for an infant that was not breathing.

The mother and her daughter were waiting in line to enter the U.S. at 12:45 p.m., the release notes.

“While waiting, the mother noticed her daughter was not breathing and appeared to be blue. CBP officers responded to administer first aid and contacted 911 requesting emergency medical technicians. The CBP officers were able to re-establish breathing in the infant and she regained consciousness.”

North Whatcom EMTs responded to the scene, and assisted in transferring the mother and daughter to a nearby hospital in Canada.

“The quick and professional response by CBP personnel in Blaine assisted in saving this infant’s life,” said acting area port director Kenneth Williams in the release. “This scenario portrays CBP’s commitment to protect and serve our communities and the traveling public.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Syrian community fears backlash after immigrant charged in B.C. girl’s death
Next story
Vision Vancouver mayoral hopeful withdraws

Just Posted

Maple Ridge gets grant for energy efficient Albion centre

Trying for building that uses no energy

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

Letter: Bill C 71 will do nothing to fight gangs, curb gun violence

‘Firearms are strictly enforced in Canada.’

Looking Back: Asking the right question

One of the most prominent aspects of our Maple Ridge Museum services… Continue reading

Lakers take 3-0 Mann Cup lead with 11-6 victory over Burrards

Shawn Evans becomes all-time assists leader with eight assists in tonight’s matchup

LIVE: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9-11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Vision Vancouver mayoral hopeful withdraws

Outgoing Mayor Gregor Robertson’s party says it will focus on supporting its other candidates

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

B.C. First Nations woman walking to stop the violence

Marilyn Charleyboy from Tsideldel (Alexis Creek) First Nation is walking to raise awareness about violence in First Nations communities.

Most Read