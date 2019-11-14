‘Cute little nugget’: BC SPCA asks for help with care for kitten with badly injured leg

Valerio may need his front left leg amputated

This kitten, dubbed Valerio, may need his leg amputated. (BC SPCA)

The BC SPCA is asking for the public’s help to pay for treatment for a kitten at its Vancouver branch with a badly injured leg.

According to the agency, the kitten, dubbed Valerio, may need his front left leg amputated.

“This gorgeous, grey-haired kitten loves to cuddle and will fall asleep in your arms,” said Vancouver branch manager Jodi Dunlop.

“Valerio is simply and bundle of joy and such a cute, little nugget.”

To find out how you can help, visit the SPCA’s website at https://spca.bc.ca/news/kitten-valerio-vancouver.

