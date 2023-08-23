Cycling fundraiser from Pitt Meadows to Chilliwack raising funds for cancer patient

Neil McComb (left) will once again be doing the Whack and Back cycling fundraiser to help raise money for teenager Cole Southall who was diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time. (Neil McComb/Special to The News) Pitt Meadows resident Cole Southall (left) was diagnosed in 2023 with brain cancer for the second time. (Jen Simpson/Special to The News) Pitt Meadows resident Cole Southall (centre-left) was diagnosed in 2023 with brain cancer for the second time. (Jen Simpson/Special to The News) Pitt Meadows resident Cole Southall (centre) was diagnosed in 2023 with brain cancer for the second time. (Jen Simpson/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows man is using exercise to try and turn a tearful situation into a bittersweet moment.

Neil McComb has been a close family friend of the Southall family for years, and when he found out that 18-year-old Cole Southall had been diagnosed with brain cancer for the second time, McComb decided to do the second iteration of his cycling fundraiser, which he calls Whack and Back.

McComb originally did the Whack and Back fundraiser when Cole had his first cancer diagnosis, and has made some changes to this year’s fundraising ride.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge artisan market raises money for Cythera Transition House Society

McComb and a couple of other local riders will once again be cycling from Pitt Meadows to Chilliwack and back. But this time, they have added an extra 20 km to the end of the ride to help encourage other people to join them.

Rather than committing to the full 220 km ride, locals can get in contact with McComb and arrange to meet up with the group for the last 20 km section, so people of all cycling capabilities can participate in the fundraiser.

McComb encouraged people who want to join the last section of the ride to contact him through Facebook to get instructions on where to meet and when.

“Last year, we raised a little over $6,000, and this year we’re hoping to raise around the same,” said McComb.

So far, this year’s fundraiser has collected nearly $3,000, which McComb said will go to the Southall family to try and help with medical bills, but will also be used to help give Cole some of his bucket list experiences.

“This year, he wants to go to Mexico and go to a Seahawks game,” explained McComb. “Helping Cole enjoy life as much as he can has been my motivation throughout all of this.”

“It is amazing to see how brave Cole has been through his treatment and it inspires me to do this ride.”

READ ALSO: Volunteers needed for Thanksgiving food drive

Anyone looking to make a contribution can send the money to snmccomb@telus.net and use “Cole2023” as the password.

McComb will be embarking on his 220 km quest along with a couple of other riders on Saturday, Sept. 2.

“Training is going well and we look forward to the big day.”

CancerCyclingfundraiserfundraisingmaple ridge