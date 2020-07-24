Surrey RCMP is looking for a “Good Samaritan” who called 911 after coming to help a “critically injured cyclist, who later died. (Photo: Adam Kveton)

Surrey

Cyclist dies after ‘losing control’ of bike, RCMP look for ‘Good Samaritan’ who called 911

Police say the person called 911 using victim’s phone, spoke to BC Ambulance Service

Surrey RCMP is looking for a “Good Samaritan” who called 911 after coming to help a “critically injured cyclist, who later died.”

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday (July 24), police received a report from BC Ambulance Service of an injured cyclist in the area of 80th Avenue and 140th Street, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

The cyclist, a man, was taken to hospital – before Surrey RCMP arrived to the scene – where he died of his injuries, police said.

Surrey RCMP said a “Good Samaritan” made the 911 call using the cyclist’s phone.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the person waited until BC Ambulance Service arrived and spoke to paramedics.

She added that the person’s name and number weren’t recorded.

“Unfortunately, this person was gone prior to police attendance and their identity is unknown,” the release adds.

Investigators, according to Surrey RCMP, would like to speak to this person, “who they believe can provide important witness information.”

They can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

The release adds that while the investigation is ongoing, “initial indications are that the cyclist was injured after losing control of their bicycle.”

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of death, police said.

