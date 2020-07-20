Traffic was halted both ways on Dewdney Trunk Road on the morning of Friday July 17, as RCMP officers investigated a deadly bicycle crash. (Ronan O’Doherty/ THE NEWS)

Cyclist dies in Maple Ridge crash

RCMP say man in his 50s passed away after crashing on Dewdney Trunk Rd and 256 St Friday

A man in his 50s is dead after crashing his bicycle on Dewdney Trunk Road near 256 St Friday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP media relations officer Julie Klaussner said police are investigating the incident which involved a cyclist succumbing to serious injuries.

The News reported the man was struck by an automobile, but police said that was not was the case.

“Early investigation suggests this may have been a medical distress incident,” Klaussner said.

“No other parties were involved.”

READ MORE: Cyclist struck along major rural Maple Ridge thoroughfare

An air ambulance was called for the injured cyclist, but it was called off and the man was taken to hospital by ground.

Sarah Morris with BC Emergency Health Services said they received a call at 9:56 a.m .July 17 for a cyclist stuck near Dewdney Trunk Rd and 256th.

“Two paramedic crews were dispatched to the scene where they cared for one patient before transporting them to hospital in critical condition,” she said.

Due to privacy legislation, they were unable to provide more information on the details of the injury.

with files from Roxanne Hooper


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Cycling maple ridge RCMP

