Kevin Bogle of Vancouver outside Ridge Meadows Hospital where he ended up Sunday afternoon after he claims he was hit by a pickup truck along 132 Avenue in Pitt Meadows. (Contributed) Kevin Bogle, of Vancouver, outside Ridge Meadows Hospital, where he ended up Sunday after being hit by a pickup truck along 132 Avenue in Pitt Meadows. (Contributed)

Cyclist helped to hospital by bystanders after being hit by truck in Pitt Meadows

RCMP looking for witnesses.

A cyclist hit by a vehicle in Pitt Meadows was helped to hospital by bystanders after the driver failed to stop.

Kevin Bogle, of Vancouver, was riding west along 132 Avenue, about 400 metres east of Neaves Road, at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, when he was struck by a large black pickup truck pulling a trailer.

He said the truck tried to pass him and clipped his handlebar, sending him to the ground. Bogle landed on his left side, his shoulder taking the brunt of the fall.

“The left side of my body was all torn up,” he said.

Bogle said that the vehicle didn’t stop, but about 10 other vehicles did, and that everyone was helpful.

He said a young couple drove him to Ridge Meadows Hospital, where he was diagnosed with damaged collar bone ligaments. He also had cuts and scrapes.

Bogle later reported the incident to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk confirmed a cyclist was struck and that RCMP are investigating the collision.

Gresiuk said police are looking for witnesses, as well as the driver, who may not have been aware a cyclist was struck.

Bogle now wants to raise awareness about road safety when it comes to cyclists.

“The road is so tight there. The shoulder is probably less than a foot wide,” he said.

• Contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

