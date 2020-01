A 19-year-old cyclist suffered minor injuries after a collision with a green SUV, Monday night, just before 9 p.m., in Maple Ridge.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the accident occurred near 216th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. The cyclist was taken to hospital for observation as a precaution.



