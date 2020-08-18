Cyclist not wearing helmet sent to hospital after collision in Maple Ridge

A cyclist not wearing a helmet was sent to hospital Tuesday morning after colliding with a car in Maple Ridge.
RCMP were called around 4:30 a.m this morning and blocked off Abernethy Way between 227th Street and 228th Street where the incident took place.
“The cyclist was travelling northbound on 228th (Street) when they entered the road into the path of a vehicle travelling west on Abernethy (Way),” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.
The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police had the area blocked off for about three hours.
There are no details on the condition of the driver.
