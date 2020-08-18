RCMP were called around 4:30 a.m Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 after a cyclist collided with a car in Maple Ridge. Police blocked off Abernethy Way between 227th Street and 228th Street where the incident took place. (Google Maps)

Cyclist not wearing helmet sent to hospital after collision in Maple Ridge

Police blocked off Abernethy Way between 227th Street and 228th Street Tuesday

A cyclist not wearing a helmet was sent to hospital Tuesday morning after colliding with a car in Maple Ridge.

RCMP were called around 4:30 a.m this morning and blocked off Abernethy Way between 227th Street and 228th Street where the incident took place.

READ MORE: Friends fundraise for family of 39-year-old cyclist killed in Pitt Meadows crash

“The cyclist was travelling northbound on 228th (Street) when they entered the road into the path of a vehicle travelling west on Abernethy (Way),” said Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The cyclist was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Cyclist killed in Maple Ridge remembered as experienced rider, kind friend

Police had the area blocked off for about three hours.

There are no details on the condition of the driver.

