RCMP were redirecting traffic around an accident scene in the 26000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road Friday morning, after reports a cyclist was struck by an automobile. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Cyclist struck along major rural Maple Ridge thoroughfare

VIDEO: Air ambulance deployed to Webster’s Corners neighbourhood, then called off

Traffic in both directions through Webster’s Corners was halted for a time this morning as emergency crews dealt with a cyclist who was struck in the 26000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

The call came in about 10 a.m. And police and fire crews were on scene.

An air ambulance was called in, and a landing site sent up at Webster’s Corners Elementary. But at the last minute the chopper was called off and the cyclist taken by ground ambulance to hospital.

RCMP are still on scene of the accident.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Racist graffiti discovered in Maple Ridge park

• More to come

Fire crews set up a landing zone for air ambulance at Webster’s Corners Elementary after reports of a cyclist being hit the 26000-block of Dewdney Trunk Road Friday morning. The helicopter was called off before arriving, and the cyclist was transported by ground ambulance to hospital. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court
One injured in targeted shooting in North Delta

Most Read