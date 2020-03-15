FILE – People arrive at the Cypress Mountain resort in West Vancouver, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Cypress Mountain to close ‘until further notice’ amid COVID-19 pandemic

The move comes the day after Whistler Blackcomb announced a week-long shutdown

Cypress Mountain has become the latest ski hill to shut down due to COVID-19.

The ski hill announced the closure Sunday morning, citing health concerns amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ski hill will close at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past couple of weeks to increase preventative measures in order to reduce the possibility of transmission of the coronavirus, but ultimately we feel the appropriate step right now is to be socially responsibility and suspend operations to help mitigate any further risk of spreading the COVID-19,” the statement read. Other North Shore ski hills are currently still open.

Vail Resorts, the parent company of Whistler Mountain announced Saturday it will not be taking any new reservations at any of its 37 resort locations in North America.

In the Okanagan, SilverStar has suspended operations for a week.

READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: SilverStar to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

