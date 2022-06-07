Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes

Just Posted

Ali Wakeling will be stepping down as organizer of the local Terry Fox Run. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run in need of an organizer

(Metro Creative/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows nurse gave methadone to the wrong patient

Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words “Stay Strong” in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday October 5, 2013. The Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd more than a decade ago has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Amanda Todd’s mom recalls discovering ‘sextortion’ against her daughter

Organizers of this year’s Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest are still trying to get somebody to host pig racing at the fair. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Pre-COVID attendance expected at this year’s Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest