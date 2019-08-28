The most popular apps on the list are Snapchat, Bumble and WhatsApp. (Photo courtesy of Abbotsford Police Department.)

Abbotsford police share list of dangerous apps parents might not know about

Keep your kids away from these 15 apps

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning parents about the dangerous potential of some apps their kids might have on their phones.

Fifteen apps have been red-flagged as unsafe for children because their potential to connect their kids with strangers. A large portion of the apps are popular dating sites which don’t vigorously enforce their age restrictions.

Some of the apps encourage in-person meet-ups, show GPS location, allow payment exchanges or have been know for bullying or racism.

RELATED: Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

See the full list below:

-MeetMe

-WhatsApp

-Bumble

-Grindr

-Skout

-TikTok

-Badoo

-Snapchat

-Kik

-LiveMe

-Holla

-Whisper

-AskFM

-Calculator%

-Hot or Not

Previous story
Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater
Next story
Vancouver rallies emblematic of split among Chinese-Canadians over Hong Kong

Just Posted

Letter: Seal cull would be bad for our image

Many creatures eat B.C. salmon

Maple Ridge pump track racer elated after second place win

Karsen Tielen took her BMX skills to the pump track, qualifies for worlds

France and South Korea awarding medals to recognize Canadian veterans

No cost involved for government issued medals

Cancer driver given renewed purpose

A retired banker from Maple Ridge now fills many of her days as a volunteer

Maple Ridge mother learns her daughter’s organs saved 5 lives

Tara Stroup hopes to meet the recipients of her daughter’s organs

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Vancouver rallies emblematic of split among Chinese-Canadians over Hong Kong

Rallies clashed across Vancouver

Dangerous apps parents might not know about

Keep your kids away from these 15 apps, warn police

Most Read