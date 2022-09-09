Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver courthouse. (File photo)

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver courthouse. (File photo)

Dangerous driving suspect with ‘abysmal’ criminal record denied bail

Lawrence Peter Frederickson, 41, has 74 convictions over 19 years. B.C. Supreme Court upholds Surrey provincial court judge’s decision to deny bail

The B.C. Supreme Court judge has upheld a Surrey provincial court judge’s decision to deny bail to a 41-year-old man with an “abysmal” criminal record.

Lawrence Peter Frederickson is facing dangerous driving charges as well as breach of probation and breach of a release order. He was ordered detained by the lower court on April 27 and has been in custody for four months with no trial date set.

“I should say that these are mere allegations at this point and Mr. Frederickson is presumed innocent of the charges until the Crown proves them at trial,” said Justice Paul Riley, in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. Riley said he’s “satisfied that continued detention is required” but will revisit the matter to expedite Frederickson’s trial if a date for trial or “disposition of some kind” has not been set in provincial court by Sept. 16.

“Mr. Frederickson, who is now 41 years old, has what I would characterize as an abysmal criminal record. It lists a total of some 74 convictions over a span of about 19 years,” Riley noted in his reasons for judgment. “The record includes property offences, breach of court orders, offences of violence, convictions for multiple driving offences – some under the Criminal Code and some under the Motor Vehicle Act – and convictions for flight from police and obstruction of police in the execution of their duties.”

READ ALSO ZYTARUK: The way to deal with criminal recidivists is enforce personal responsibility

“Of greatest concern for present purposes are the driving offences, obstruction and flight offences, and the prior breaches of court orders,” Riley said.

Riley noted that on April 14 Frederickson is alleged to have driven a Monte Carlo over a spike belt police laid out then into oncoming traffic, driving “on the wrong side of the street on multiple occasions” and on a sidewalk “for at least two blocks” before crashing into two vehicles.

“There were no injuries reported by the occupants of the other vehicles, although there was damage and I believe the airbags were deployed on at least one vehicle,” Riley said.

Frederickson has been in custody ever since.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtCriminal JusticeSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Flames take on the Mission Outlaws tonight in a pre-season game, then next Friday in their season opener. (Contributed)
Maple Ridge, Mission Junior B squads meet tonight, then in season opener

Janis Elkerton (Special to The News)
Elkerton will run for Pitt Meadows city council

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jane Barlow/Pool via AP
QUIZ: A tribute to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II