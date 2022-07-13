VIDEO: Dash cam catches near miss in rural Maple Ridge

Black Audi crosses the centre line and comes straight at woman’s vehicle on 256th Street in Maple Ridge. (Facebook/Special to The News)

A black Audi car blasting down 256th Street was caught on camera just as it crossed the centre line, and came straight at a woman’s vehicle.

The six-second video she posted in social media shows her swerving hard to the right to avoid the oncoming car, then back to the left to dodge a utility pole.

“To the person recklessly driving an Audi down 256th at 3 p.m. today, I hope you think about how badly this could have gone had I not been paying attention, or if it were someone else who may not have as good reflexes,” she wrote.

“The audio is off, but your tires screeched SO loud, you were so out of control of your vehicle it is terrifying.”

The driver told The News that the incident happened too fast for her to get more detail than a vehicle description – a black, Audi sedan.

“I was focused on my new Jeep not getting totalled and me dying, rather than who was driving,” she said.

She estimates the other driver was going at least 100 km/h as she dodged their vehicle.

She pulled over near the Justice Institute facility, to save her dash cam footage, and calm her frayed nerves, then looped back to search for the offending driver, hoping to get a licence plate. However the driver appeared to have fled the scene of the crime.

“I couldn’t find it so he must have turned around immediately to get off 256th as it’s a dead end,” she said.

She is asking co-workers if they have dash cam footage that might show the vehicle’s licence plate, so she can report the incident to police.

Underneath her post, another person noted they were driving in Mission on the Lougheed Highway when they also had to take evasive action to avoid a black Audi travelling at an extremely high speed.

Posts praised the woman’s reflexes and driving acumen, expressed shock and horror at the situation created by the other driver, and also vented frustration at speeding on 256th Street, including by dump truck drivers.

“I live on 256 and I spend a lot of time on the property, and the people who race up and down this road are crazy,” posted Luna Love.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner said the Ridge Meadows RCMP encourage the public to report incidents where there are concerns for public safety.

“Useful information to provide to the police is make, model, colour, license plate and direction of travel of the vehicle allows police to follow up with the registered owner of the vehicle, if possible a description of the driver or number of occupants in the vehicle is also helpful,” said Klaussner.

“That being said please follow the rules of the road and don’t drive unsafely, putting yourself or others at risk, by attempting to obtain information for the police. If you are observing unsafe driving while you yourself are driving, pull over safely before contacting police.”

The driver who was almost hit finished her post by saying the reckless driver owes her at least an auto detailing.

“If this is you or someone you know, please message me because my car can use a good detailing thanks to my coffee absolutely flying out of the cup holder faster than this guy flew around the corner.”

