Hundreds of people knew Pete Seigo who died last week. (THE NEWS/files)

Date confirmed for ‘Farewell Peter’ in Maple Ridge

Set for Memorial Peace Park, Oct. 3

The date and time have been confirmed for the public memorial in honour of Pete Seigo.

Seigo, 60, died Sept. 20 and was a well-known figure who many knew or chatted with as he spent his days in his wheelchair outside spots such as the 7-Eleven on Laity Street in west Maple Ridge.

The date for the “Farewell Peter” gathering has been confirmed as Wednesday, Oct. 3 at Memorial Peace Park, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People can say a few words about Pete, but are asked to stay on topic and not focus on other issues, said organizer Ashley Paine.

Her parents went to school with Pete and her parents told her, if she ever needed help, just go to Pete, who would help out. Paine just introduced Pete to her kids a few months ago and told them the same thing.

There’s also discussion about naming a memorial bench or planting a tree in his honour.

Sandra Ralston, Pete’s stepsister, liked both ideas.

“I think that would be wonderful,” Ralston said recently of the bench, “that and a tree because he always loved to be outside.

“That’s how he chose his life to be. He wanted to be outdoors.”

Someone suggested that the bench be located outside the Chevron, where Pete whiled away the time.

She added that he always had a place to live, but instead lived outside. In recent years, he lived at Beckman House on Dewdney Trunk Road, where he stayed at night, but spent all day outside.

Beckman House supports people living with mental health challenges.

Before that, he lived in a nearby trailer court.

Ralston said that parts of his feet were amputated about a decade ago after a cold snap hit while he was sleeping in the bushes.

The family might also open their service to the public, although no date has been set.

