Volunteers check out stream conditions in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Date set for cleanup of Pitt Meadows space

Adopt-A-Program and river group teaming up for Harris Park

The Alouette River Management Society, based in Maple Ridge, is setting its sights a bit farther for an Aug. 7 event.

The society is teaming up with Pitt Meadows Adopt-a-Program for a community clean-up of Harris Park in Pitt Meadows. The Adopt-a-Program receives $5,000 annually from the City of Pitt Meadows in order to help four different options: Adopt-a-Block, Adopt-a-Stream, Adopt-a-Park, or Adopt-a-Trail.

The program involves collecting litter in the adopted area on a monthly basis. The program is open to anyone and all equipment is supplied for the duration of the commitment period.

Adopt-a-Program is vital to the community in order to reduce the harmful impacts that litter has on ecosystem health, said a release from the river society.

The five priority areas for adoption in Pitt Meadows are Parkside Trail, Somerset Park, Hoffman Park, Bonson Park, and Harris Trail.

The Aug. 7 event goes at Harris Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone is welcome to pitch in.

To learn more about the Pitt Meadows Adopt-a-Program, e-mail: adoptablock@alouetteriver.org or call 604-463-9699.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

