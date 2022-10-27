Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby speaks to the media during a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Eby will be sworn in as premier on Nov. 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Former B.C. attorney general and housing minister David Eby speaks to the media during a news conference in a park in downtown Vancouver, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Eby will be sworn in as premier on Nov. 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

David Eby to be sworn in as B.C. premier on Nov. 18

New BC NDP leader promising action on housing, health care, public safety

David Eby will officially become B.C.’s premier on Nov. 18, the province has announced.

The former attorney general and housing minister was acclaimed to take over the BC NDP leadership last week, after his sole challenger Anjali Appadurai was disqualified. The leadership contest was called at the end of June when Premier John Horgan announced his plans to step down, following a recent battle with and recovery from cancer.

Eby has promised action on housing, health care and public safety for his first 100 days in office.

He campaigned on a housing plan that includes a $500-million fund to provide grants to non-profits and First Nations looking to buy rental properties, and a pledge to fast-track approvals and construction of multi-family housing developments.

Eby also promised to look into removing barriers to international medical graduates looking to practice in B.C. He has further committed to targeting crime and safety by addressing mental health, addiction and homelessness, and promises to address climate change by redirecting fossil fuel subsidies to clean energy.

The province says the swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Government House in Victoria, the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

-With files from The Canadian Press

BC NDPBritish Columbia

