Union workers with CUPE Local 561 have been on strike for 121 days as of Tuesday, July 18. (Twitter/Fraser Valley Transit Strike)

Day 121: Eastern Fraser Valley transit strike could be nearing end, union confirms

Transit strike has affected communities of Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Harrison, Agassiz, Hope

The eastern Fraser Valley transit strike could be coming to an end very soon, a union representative has confirmed.

Several media outlets obtained an internal letter to about 200 CUPE 561 members, who have been on strike for 121 days. That letter recommended that members accept mediator Vince Ready’s settlement proposal. Black Press does not have a copy of that letter but has confirmed the reports with the union’s media representative.

The employer for the eastern Fraser Valley transit workers is an American company, First Transit. The drivers are currently the lowest paid in the province, and have no pension plan.

As of Tuesday morning, the union had not heard back from First Transit, but are hoping to hear from them by Thursday.

Ready was given 10 days to secure a resolution in the impasse between First Transit and CUPE 561 on June 8. He then applied for an application, which was granted.

The union has been rallying for support throughout the communities affected by the strike, which are Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Harrison Hot Springs, Agassiz and Hope.

This is a developing story. More to come.

