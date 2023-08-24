(file photo)

(file photo)

Daytime flights return to Kelowna airport amid wildfire

Airspace restrictions have been in place since Aug. 18

Planes are flying in and out of Kelowna International Airport today (Aug. 24).

Wildfire-related airspace restrictions limited flights to and from the area since Aug. 18.

Some restrictions remain in place and could impact a plane’s ability to arrive or depart.

YLW continues to work with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada, and Transport Canada to increase access to airspace.

Travellers are encouraged to check the status of their flights at ylw.kelowna.ca before heading to the airport.

READ MORE: Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna being held

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Air TravelAirportB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelowna

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre’s grassroots ask same of him
Next story
20-hectare planned hand ignition taking place at McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Aldine Castres helped Team Canada win eight medals at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Thailand. (Aldine Castres/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge paddler wins 8 medals at dragon boat world championships

Honouring one of the founders of the Alouette River Management Society, Geoff Clayton, on the group’s 30th anniversary. (Anya Chibis/ARMS/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge rivers group ARMS celebrates its 30th anniversary

Terry Brookes was cliff jumping when he lost his GoPro camera at Cultus Lake in 2012. It was recovered 11 years later by Clay Helkenberg using an underwater drone on Aug. 21, 2023. (Screenshot/Terry Brookes)
VIDEO: Cliff jump at Cultus Lake captured in lost GoPro footage

Team BC won gold in the first-ever U13 girls festival division of the 2023 box lacrosse nationals. (Ridge Meadows Burrards/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes win medals at box lacrosse nationals