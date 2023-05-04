Dead Boats Removal Society working in Pitt Meadows

Non-profit willing to haul away nautical wreckage on the Alouette River

The Dead Boats Removal Society is applying for federal and provincial funding to clean up this and other sites of abandoned boats on the Alouette River. (Dead Boats Removal Society/Special to The News)

The Dead Boats Removal Society plans to get rid of several abandoned vessels, a half-submerged building, rotted docks and other debris from the Alouette River.

They just need to secure government funding.

On Friday, society founder John Roe visited the worst site on the river, near Harris Road, as did MLA Lisa Beare, Mark Caros of the Alouette River Management Society, and City of Pitt Meadows staff.

Caros is an avid kayaker, someone who has lamented the wreckage on the Alouette River and other area waterways for a long time, and the guy spearheading the Alouette cleanup on behalf of ARMS.

“It’s a helluva mess down there, and it’s kind of getting worse,” he said. “I feel a responsibility – this is my backyard.”

He described how the stretch of river from the bridge at Harris Road to the Pitt River has become a graveyard for dead boats and rotting docks.

A recent social media post showing a half-submerged boathouse and two wrecked boats got a big reaction from the public. It’s the worst site, but Caros said he knows of four more boats dotting the shores on that stretch, and has heard there are five more in the waterway, completely submerged.

“It’s crazy to have this beautiful river, and there’s this environmental gauntlet you run at the end of it,” said Caros.

That was the same assessment from Roe. The two men met in Pitt Meadows to view the “environmental gauntlet.”

Roe’s society has done a lot of work removing this kind of debris.

“It’s bad… it’s not as bad as some that we’ve dealt with, but volume,” he said.

He was heartened to learn that the owner of the boathouse, who has become quite elderly, had family who were willing to get involved. They cleared a lot of the garbage away from the site, he said, which was in itself a significant job.

Roe flew a drone over the site, and tried a submersible drone, but it could not get good images. Now he is filing papers with Transport Canada, requesting that he be able to remove some 10 abandoned vessels in that area. He would also like to remove a cluster of old docks.

“We don’t like to leave leftovers,” he said.

He believes there are two submerged underneath the boathouse that cannot be seen.

The society is in the process of applying for both provincial and federal funding to do the work, and then they will hire barges and a crane to do the work.

By this summer he should know whether the funding is available, and the cleanup could start in the fall, Roe estimates. He is optimistic about government support.

“I want to thank the community members who brought this issue to my attention,” said Beare. “I know that people in Pitt Meadows care deeply about our environment, and are concerned about these boats and their impact on the health of the Alouette River ecosystem.

“On Friday, I joined the Alouette River Management Society for a tour of the area, and I greatly appreciate their work on this issue so far. I will continue to work with community members to protect our waterways.”