Dead killer whale found off the North Coast of B.C.

Marine researchers performed a necropsy off Dundas Island to determine death of the young orca

A dead female killer whale was lifted out of the water for a necropsy near Dundas Island. (Fisheries and Oceans Canada)

On May 30, a young female killer whale washed up on the shore of Dundas Island.

Lara Sloan of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said the initial necropsy revealed no obvious cause of death and no physical trauma.

READ MORE: Northern resident killer whale numbers reach record high

Dr. Steven Raverty, the marine mammal expert veterinarian pathologist for the province, performed the necropsy. He sent samples away for DNA analysis to determine whether the killer whale was a northern or southern resident. More testing for the young whale’s cause of death will be done with collected samples, and marine researchers hope to find results in the next few weeks.

Sloan said DFO normally gets two or three reports of dead killer whales found in the Pacific region each year.

READ MORE: Orca found at Copper Day was a northern resident: DFO


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
RCMP detachment in B.C. evacuated due to suspicious package
Next story
B.C. infant receives emergency medical care after eating caterpillar

Just Posted

Woman robbed at knife point in Maple Ridge alley

RCMP release descriptions of two suspects

Looking Back: Transportation and our changing town cores

Lougheed Highway, completed in 1932, paved way for new modes of transportation through Maple Ridge.

UPDATE: One dead in collision that closed ‪Golden Ears Way

Dog also killed, two other drivers taken to hospital.

Busy off-season for jr. B Flames

Ridge team makes series of player acquisitions.

Letters: Driving safely lax in B.C.

Authorities for traffic safety have non-caring attitudes.

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

Mobile home tenant rules offer more compensation

Evictions for redevelopment a long-time issue for NDP

It’s breeding season, so look out for dive-bombing crows

Breeding leads to some wacky behavior by animals across B.C. through the spring

‘Out of control’ wildfire burning east of Fairmont Hot Springs

54 hectare blaze discovered Sunday. Currently burning out of control

VOTING: What kind of new business do Langleyites want downtown?

Public picks one of five proposed companies vying to win a $130,000 Start It Up Langley contest.

Feds avert possible delay of marijuana bill

Promise more funding for Indigenous mental health and addiction treatment services, special help for businesses

B.C. speculation tax to cause vacation property price dip: forecast

Royal LePage estimates tax on some buyers will convince a wave of owners to sell vacation homes

B.C. wildlife centre cares for orphaned bear found last month

Couple rescues cub found trying to nurse off dead mother on Vancouver Island

2017 wildfire smoke took toll on Lower Mainland air quality: report

Metro Vancouver said wildfire smoke hindered air quality, but emission reduction helped

Most Read