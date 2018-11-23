If you still don’t have a voting package yet, you have until midnight on Friday, Nov. 23, to request one. (File photo)

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

Elections BC will extend the deadline to submit your ballot on electoral reform because of the continued strike at Canada Post.

The agency said Friday the new date to mail your packages back in will be 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, rather than Nov. 30.

EXCLUSIVE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman. “Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility.”

If you still haven’t received your voting package, you have until midnight on Friday, Nov. 23, to request one. You can contact Elections BC online, by phone at 1-800-661-8683, or at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office.

It’s been almost six weeks since unionized postal workers began rotating strikes across the country in their labour dispute with Canada Post.

READ MORE: Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Just Posted

Mt. Crescent Elementary to be renovated and re-opened

School board waiting for government funding for renos to Maple Ridge Secondary Annex

OUTLOOK: Looking again at Golden Ears Business Park

New Pitt Meadows mayor wants to revisit plans for final phases

Maple Ridge’s Haney Bypass designs complete

Still only one lane turning eastbound from Lougheed Highway

Family portraits for those in need in Maple Ridge

Help Portrait takes place Dec. 1

Chair and vice-chair elected at inaugural school board meeting in Maple Ridge

Trustees Korleen Carreras and Elaine Yamamoto will be taking on the new roles

Drew Scott gives shout out to Maple Ridge schools at WE Day

Property Brothers star is a Thomas Haney secondary alumnus

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

15 cats found, trapped in rubber containers, in a central Alberta ditch

The head of an animal welfare group says the cats could have been alongside the road for days

3 more Indigenous youth sue B.C. social worker for exploitation

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of taking money from youths in his care

Cutting down 25 trees costs B.C. man more than $80,000

Former city council candidate illegally dropped alder and maple in pricey Nanaimo neighbourhood

Opposition targets licence restriction on B.C. ride hailing

Green MLA Adam Olsen says ordinary licence should be enough

Deadline extended to submit electoral reform ballots to Dec. 7

Elections BC has pushed back the date to get your referendum packages in

5 to start your day

New parole documents on gangster Jarrod Bacon, details on legislature scandal’s main figure, and more

Annual inflation rises to 2.4% thanks to higher costs for gas, airline tickets

Year-over-year prices at the pump were 12 per cent higher in October, air transportation prices were up 9.4 per cent and mortgage interest costs climbed seven per cent, the report said.

Most Read