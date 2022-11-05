Deadline fast approaching for City of Pitt Meadows holiday card submissions

Local artists are encouraged to share their holiday or winter-themed work by Nov. 7

This is the third year that the City of Pitt Meadows has asked local artists to submit entries to possibly be used on the city’s annual holiday card. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is asking all local artists to submit their finest holiday or winter-themed artwork for the chance to have it on the cover of the city’s 2022 holiday card.

This is the third year that the City has asked artists to participate in the making of the annual holiday card, which Mayor MacDonald and all of council will send out to staff, community partners, organizations, local businesses, and other municipalities.

Getting local artists involved in this process is something that Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications and community engagement for the City of Pitt Meadows, believes benefits the entire city.

“Pitt Meadows has incredible local artists, and the City of Pitt Meadows promotes initiatives that showcase our local arts community whenever possible,” said Baldridge.

With the Nov. 7 deadline for artwork submissions fast approaching, the city is encouraging more local artists to submit entries to add to the 11 pieces of artwork they have already received.

Entries are not limited to photographs, and can be any form of 2D medium, including paintings and ink drawings.

Once the deadline has passed, the Parks, Recreation & Culture Committee will review all of the artwork and choose their favourite one, with the winner being used for the upcoming holiday card.

In order for an entry to be eligible, there are a few criteria that must be met:

• Artist must be a Pitt Meadows resident

• There is a limit of four submission per artist

• Images must be high-resolution

• Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7

• Artwork must be submitted to artsandculture@pittmeadows.ca

To get more information on any of this, visit pittmeadows.ca/callforartists.