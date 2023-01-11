Deadline for discounted dog licenses in Pitt Meadows fast approaching

Feb. 1 will bring much steeper prices for an annual dog license

Residents of Pitt Meadows are running out of time to get their dogs licensed with the city before the discounted rate deadline on Jan. 31.

As part of its Dog Control Bylaw, the city requires all dogs more than six months old to be licensed annually, and has now opened up purchasing for 2023 licenses.

Kate Campbell, digital communications and engagement coordinator for the city, said that this bylaw is designed to keep Pitt Meadows a dog-friendly city while also ensuring the community is safe and enjoyable.

“A dog licence is identification and the fastest way to reunite owners with their lost dogs,” said Campbell. “Licence fees enable the city to cover the costs of kennel services and to maintain off-leash dog areas.”

Once February arrives, the amount it will cost to license a dog will jump significantly.

“Reminders are mailed annually in December and a discounted rate is offered before Jan. 31 to encourage residents to license and renew at beginning of the year. This makes the process easier for both staff and residents,” said Campbell.

Prior to Jan. 31, it will cost dog owners $20 to license a spayed or neutered pet, and $50 for a non-spayed/neutered pet, with dog owners 65 or older receiving a discounted price of $10 that will remain the same even after the upcoming discount deadline.

The price will jump up on Feb. 1 to $35 for spayed/neutered pets and $65 for non-spayed/neutered ones.

Anyone with a dog considered aggressive or vicious will have to pay a much steeper price of $150 or $300, respectively.

Campbell explained that an aggressive dog is one that has done at least one of the following:

• Caused injury to a person or domestic animal

• Without provocation, aggressively pursued or harassed a person or another animal or has demonstrated a propensity, tendency, or deposition to do so

• Caused a Bylaw Enforcement Officer to have reasonable ground to believe it is likely to cause injury to a person or animal

Meanwhile, a vicious dog will have either killed or seriously injured a person or domestic animal, or given a Bylaw Enforcement Officer reasonable grounds to believe it is likely to kill or seriously injure a person or domestic animal.

Dog licenses can be purchased by visiting https://www.pittmeadows.ca/city-services/.

