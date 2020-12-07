Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will extend limits on events, sports and social gatherings.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week it was apparent that transmissions weren’t going down as they had hoped.

She said that extending restrictions isn’t a decision that she makes lightly or alone.

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

The infection rate last week swung from a low of 606 to a high of 827 cases, while the death toll during the same period did not dip below 11 per day.

The health officer even updated restrictions late last week, suspending all indoor and outdoor sports for people 19 and over and stopping some high-intensity indoor group fitness classes like hot yoga and spin classes.

READ MORE: Horgan says COVID-19 relief promise top priority of short B.C. legislature session

VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UK gears up for huge vaccination plan watched by the world
Next story
Specialist who treated rare disease among homeless wants doctors to be aware of signs

Just Posted

A woman walks her dog in Sardis Park on a rainy autumn afternoon Oct. 15, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Heavy rains in the next 24 hours for Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver

An intense frontal system over the B.C. coast today will bring up to 90 mm up to Tuesday midday

Natasha Statham and her “poppa,” Roy Hubbeard shared a moment, before COVID hit. (Special to The News)
LETTER: The Year 2020, so much to be thankful for

Grandfather moved by granddaughter’s positive outlook

Randy Phillips of Maple Ridge captured this picture of the snow capped mountain range, fronted by the fields as seen from Neaves and Rannie Roads in Pitt Meadows. Phillips has labelled his photo, “Snow’s coming.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Snow, she is coming

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Getting around local crosswalks, intersections and sidewalks in downtown Maple Ridge can be very difficult for people with limited mobility and dependent on assistance devices such as wheelchairs and walkers. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Dangerous getting around Maple Ridge in wheelchair, scooter

Taking crosswalk argument a step further, how about making downtown accessible for all

If you have a letter you’d like to submit to the editor for consideration, please email us at <a href="mailto:editor@mapleridgenews.com"><strong>editor@mapleridgenews.com</strong></a>. Look forward to hearing your thoughts.
LETTER: People should come first, over taxes

Maple Ridge should not be looking at tax increase during the pandemic

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Provincewide COVID-19 restrictions are supposed to be lifted in British Columbia today, but there are indications that health officials will be extending limits on events, sports and social gatherings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Deadline is up for COVID restrictions in B.C., although top doctor hints at extension

Henry said they would look at all the options and will wait until today to make the decision.

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Some mink farmers are concerned about COVID-19 spread through their mink. There have been outbreaks in mink farms in Europe and millions of mink had to be culled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sergei Grits.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C. mink farm

Minks can be naturally infected, and farmed minks can develop clinical illness, according to BCCDC

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Comox Valley resident Gogs Gagnon book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients in B.C. Photo supplied.
B.C. man’s book will be distributed to new prostate cancer patients throughout the province

Gogs Gagnon’s book to be included in Prostate Cancer Foundation BC’s kits

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID protest

Donnelly has been performing for NHL club since 2001

Robert Riley Saunders. (File)
First Nations Leadership Council demands justice for victims of B.C. social worker

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calls actions of Robert Saunders ‘nothing short of complete depravity’

Most Read