Deadline looms for Maple Ridge’s Innovation Challenge

City hall’s Innovation Challenge deadline is at the end of August.

Submissions for Maple Ridge’s first Innovation Challenge, with the potential to win $4,000 cash, are due on Aug. 31.

The challenge is looking for ideas to improve services for Maple Ridge residents, and develop operating methods in keeping with city council’s strategic plan. Special attention will be paid to proposals that put customers and residents first − as the recipients of better services or even as cooperative partners in development work.

The competition also aims at making the continuous innovative development work carried out in Maple Ridge visible.

“Our city is home to many bright minds, and we are thrilled to provide them with a platform to showcase their transformative ideas for our community,” said Mayor Mike Morden in a promotional video.

“It’s through events like this that our city aims to become an innovation incubator, generating solutions that drive the evolution of our local economy.”

The two themes are “economically sustainable Maple Ridge” and “Growth after Covid-19.”

The contest is open to innovators representing Maple Ridge businesses and organizations. The first, second and third prizes will be $4,000, $2,500 and $1,000. The challenge is sponsored by sponsored by Telus, the Rotary Club of Haney, the Chamber of Commerce and MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith.

There will be a selection of finalists announced in September, and prizes will be awarded in October.

Get more information about the challenge on the city’s website at innovationchallenge.mapleridge.ca

