Nominate the best businesses for recognition

The final call is coming for the Business Excellence Awards nominations.

The deadline is Oct. 30, for the annual awards, which the Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows uses to honour outstanding entrepreneurs in its member communities.

The chamber “knows our communities are abundant with businesses, organizations and individuals that deserve acknowledgement for their accomplishments,” said a press release.

“Through our annual Business Excellence Awards, it is our goal to put a spotlight on those that shine and strive for being the best in their industry and the community. We want to share who they are and what they are about and what makes them so special with everyone we come into contact with.

“Please nominate today so we can showcase them!”

Link for nomination form: www.ridgemeadowschamber.com/form/view/15056

Link for requirements and eligibility rules www.ridgemeadowschamber.com/requirements-eligibility-rules