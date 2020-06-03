Another Langey Lidge patient has passed away

COVID claims 23rd Langley Lodge patient, making it the deadliest outbreak in B.C.

Coronavirus kills another senior at Langley care home, bringing B.C. total to 166

Another patient has died from COVID-19 at Langley Lodge.

It was announced in a update from the senior care facility Wednesday, June 3.

“We are saddened to report that one resident passed away yesterday. Our condolences go out to the family during this difficult time, and to our staff that work closely with our residents. Each of the residents in our care are special to us and we are affected by these losses.”

It brings the death toll to 23, the worst to date in B.C.

Over the past few days the lodge has had no new cases of COVID-19 and two more residents have recovered.

“Our remaining active cases are just four. To date 24 residents in Langley Lodge who became ill with COVID have recovered. We are cautiously optimistic that with consistent and ongoing maintenance of our infection control plan that we will reach our goal to ending this outbreak.”

The statement noted the population are in long term care due to complex health conditions, advanced age and dementia.

“They are in the highest risk group for COVID-19, and there is no vaccine and no treatment or cure. We are providing compassionate end of life care for those who are not recovering from this deadly virus.”

Langley City

