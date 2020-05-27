Death toll rises in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

Number has risen to 22, making it the worst to date in B.C.

Two more Langley Lodge residents have died, the facility reported Wednesday, May 27.

It brings to 22 the number of residents who have now died in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the seniors care home, making it the worst outbreak to date in B.C.

In an update posted to the Langley Lodge website, the home said it had three new resident cases of COVID-19 on the fifth floor as well as one staff member testing positive.

All residents continue to be confined to their rooms and are receiving tray meal service.

“Unfortunately, there have been two more deaths since our last update,” the update said.

“Our residents are like family, and we acknowledge the grief and sorrow that their family members are going through.”

It said the facility has welcomed officials from Fraser Health Authority “to work with us to review all of our processes to date and to provide recommendations on any additional measures that we will employ. “

The current outbreak began on April 28, with a staff member thought to have contracted the novel coronavirus in the community. While the staff member was asymptomatic, it was passed to residents, and the virus got into a ward for dementia patients.

An outbreak at the Lynn Valley Care Centre, one of the earliest and most serious in B.C., claimed the lives of 20 residents, with more than 70 infections reported there.

B.C. has recorded nine new cases and one death in the past 24 hours, provincial health officials said Wednesday.

The update, which was provided via a joint statement in lieu of a press conference, brought the total number of test positive cases of COVID-19 to 2,550. Of those, 244 are still active while 2,144 have recovered. Wednesday’s death of a person in the Fraser Health region brings the total toll to 162.

Of the 244 active cases, 37 are in hospital, with seven in ICU.

“We are moving forward carefully into Phase Two, assessing our progress week by week, and we are encouraged by what we have seen so far,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry said in their joint statement.

“COVID-19 has a two-week incubation period, which means any new cases that are a result of the easing of restrictions will start to appear over the coming week.

