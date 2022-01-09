Decorations in memory of Ginger, the dog, win the Holiday Lights Tour contest

City of Pitt Meadows has announced the winners for its Holiday Lights tour contest and the residents have voted to bestow the award to the house with lights to honour its dog, Ginger.

The city had put a call out to submit names for the Holiday Lights Tour on Nov. 12. A total of 20 participants took part in this year’s contest for the best decoration and lights and a total of 378 votes were collected throughout the campaign. The winner for the best lights was determined to be Pawel Maryniak’s house on19588 114B Avenue.

ALSO READ: Voting for Pitt Meadows’ Holiday Lights begins

Ginger, a red heeler, was just two weeks shy of her sixth birthday when she died due to a heart condition.

“While I was doing the lights she would hear me outside on the ladder run to the windows, and just wanted to see me. She actually passed away just days before my submission. Because she was a Red Heeler, I decided to change some stuff up to red last minute and actually didn’t put up all our lights, just wasn’t into it anymore after we lost her,” said Maryniak.

Maryniak is a new Pitt Meadows resident, who moved in July and fell in love with the city, its dikes and the walks on which he took his dogs. This was his first year putting lights on his new home.

“I love nothing better than having people walk by and tell me how much they love my lights. Every time I was outside someone would tell me how much they enjoyed the display, and that’s all that really mattered to me,” he said, adding that he also enjoyed looking at everyone else’s Christmas lights.

Voting for the best lights began on Nov. 30 last year until Jan. 2 this year. The winner for the contest was announced on Jan. 4.

“The Second Annual Holiday Lights Tour was once again a great success and a wonderful way for our community to safely enjoy some beautiful local light displays” said Mayor Bill Dingwall, thanking the community for participating and submitting their festive displays, and for voting for their favourites again this year.

ALSO READ: Pitt Meadows artist creates life-size Nutcracker with an Indian twist