Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Families of two of three workers killed in a train derailment near Field, B.C., in 2019 have filed lawsuits accusing Canadian Pacific of gross negligence. The derailment sent 99 grain cars and two locomotives off the tracks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Defendants deny claims of wrongdoing in fatal train derailment lawsuits

Families of men killed in derailment file lawsuits against CP, CP police, the TSB and transport minister

Defendants in lawsuits filed by families who lost loved ones in a British Columbia train derailment are denying any wrongdoing in the deaths of three Canadian Pacific Railway employees.

The derailment happened in February 2019, when 99 grain cars and two locomotives plummeted off a bridge near Field, B.C.

Families of two of the men killed filed separate lawsuits last April alleging negligence against CP, its CEO, board of directors, CP police, Transportation Safety Board officials and the federal minister of transport.

A statement of defence filed on behalf of CP Rail and its senior executives says the actions have “no chance of success” and are “an abuse of this court’s process,” calling plaintiff claims unfounded and inflammatory.

The TSB also disputes claims made against it, saying it acted in good faith and without malice while investigating the derailment.

The TSB investigation released last week found old brake cylinders on the parked freight cars were leaking compressed air and gave out in the extreme cold, allowing the train to start rolling uncontrolled down a steep grade.

READ MORE: TSB finds fatal B.C. train derailment caused by cold weather, brake failure

– The Canadian Press

Train Derailment

Previous story
Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to release book on reconciliation
Next story
Canadian airlines among carriers asking appeal court to quash passenger rights rules

Just Posted

Mark Stewart, executive director of the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, said the Community Meal program will resume this month, starting with an Easter ham dinner on April 18. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Ridge Meadows Salvation Army to host Easter dinner

Three children in Ukraine who have already been helped by the fundraising efforts of Julia Ivanyuk and her team at A Taste of Ukraine and sister store Euro Food and Deli in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge deli raising money to help Ukrainian orphans

The first phase of the 330-unit Inspire apartment complex in downtown Maple Ridge is already sold. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Real estate market cools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Bernie Aubin, a drummer for the Headpins for 42 years and owner of Canadian Classic Rock, and international booking agency, is hoping the Rock Maple Ridge festival will be an annual event. (Special to The News)
3-day rock’n roll festival coming to Maple Ridge