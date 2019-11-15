Delays seen on some Metro Vancouver bus routes as transit strike ramps up

According to TransLink, routes in downtown Vancouver are bearing the brunt of the delays

Commuters who rely on buses to get around are being urged to plan ahead and expect potential delays now that unionized bus drivers in Metro Vancouver have ramped up their job action and are refusing overtime.

TransLink says that riders should expect a reduction to bus service by about 10 per cent and prepare for disruptions until further notice.

“This job action will be difficult to predict for our customers,” an emailed statement from TransLink reads. “Some routes will have gaps in service and there will likely be overcrowding.”

According to TransLink, routes in downtown Vancouver are bearing the brunt of the delays. That’s because TransLink has been pulling buses from more frequent routes to fill any holes along less frequent routes when a bus has to be pulled due to mechanical issues.

Prior to Friday, job action had only included bus operators ditching their uniforms and maintenance workers refusing overtime after contract negotiations came to a halt in late October between the union and its employer Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Talks had resumed Wednesday but broke down again on Thursday.

