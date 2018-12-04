Delta police ID body as that of missing Tsawwassen First Nation man

Police say 36-year-old Waylon Joe was last seen the evening of Aug. 13 at his home in the 1700-block of Tsawwassen Drive. (Submitted photo)

A body found in the water near the Tsawwassen First Nation last week has been confirmed as that of 36-year-old Waylon Joe.

Joe, a member of the TFN, was reported missing to Delta police on Aug. 18 by his family after they had not seen him for several days.

“An extensive search was conducted after Waylon was reported missing, spanning several weeks” Superintendent Kelly Young, head of the Delta Police Department’s investigative services, said in a press release. “Police were joined by the TFN community, Surrey Search & Rescue, RCMP Air Services and Dive Team, but unfortunately we were not able to locate him. However, our officers continued to work hard, pursuing a number of investigative strategies in an effort to find him.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, Delta police were called after a dog walker spotted what looked like human remains on the shore of the TFN.

READ MORE: Police recovering body from water near Tsawwassen First Nation

On Monday, Dec. 3, those remains were confirmed to be Waylon Joe.

“It is with a heavy heart I inform you that the search for our relative and friend, Waylon Joe, has come to an end,” Chief Bryce Williams said in a message posted to the TFN’s Facebook page. “Our prayers and deepest condolences are with the Joe family. We love you and are here for you.”

Delta police are working with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the circumstances surrounding Joe’s death. Foul play is not suspected, and as such the matter is being treated as a coroner’s case. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

“This was difficult news to bring to Waylon’s loved ones,” Young said. “We had all hoped for a different outcome. However, I hope the news can bring them, and this tight-knit community, some sense of closure.”



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter