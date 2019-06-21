Delta police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating after a man was killed in a fiery crash on Deltaport Way the morning of Thursday, June 13. (@giftyminhas/Twitter photo)

Delta police looking for witnesses, video of fatal Deltaport Way crash

One man was killed in a fiery crash involving two semi-trailers on Thursday, June 13

Delta police are appealing for any witnesses to last week’s fatal crash on Deltaport Way to come forward.

Police were called about an accident involving two semi-trailers in the 3500-block of Deltaport Way at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 13.

According to a press release, one truck was travelling eastbound and the other westbound at the time of the collision. Delta police and Delta firefighters were on scene shortly after the incident occurred.

Photos from the scene on social media show one vehicle on its side and flames rising from the front of one of the trucks.

Delta Police Department public affairs manager Cris Leykauf described the fire as “quite large and very hot.”

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death of man at that location but could not provide any further details at this time.

Delta police confirmed that one driver received non-serious injuries.

READ MORE: One dead in fiery crash near Delta port

In a release to media, Delta police said they are looking for anyone who may have been driving southbound on Highway 17 or on Deltaport Way between 9 and 9:30 a.m. that morning and has dashcam video showing a semi-truck with a light blue cab and hauling a dark blue container.

“There are reports this vehicle may have been driven erratically, so we encourage anyone who has video to please get in touch with police,” Leykauf said in a press release.

“Additionally, if there are any witnesses to the collision or the events prior to the collision who have not yet spoken with police, we encourage them to get in touch with us.”

Witnesses and those with video who have not yet spoken to police are encouraged to call 604-946-4411 and quote file number 2019-13240.


