Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S. (Black Press Media files)

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge in the U.S. (Black Press Media files)

Delta variant accounts for 83% of U.S. cases, says CDC

In July, the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases

Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Air Canada announces dozens of U.S. routes as border restrictions ease
Next story
Western Canada desperately needs rain but it’s not in the forecast: climatologist

Just Posted

Virpan Kumar was discovered deceased. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Missing Maple Ridge man found deceased

Mike Kelly of Bad Moon Riders with Louis Bayard of Louis Leather at the yard sale. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Maple Ridge business hosts community yard sale for wildfire relief

From left: Sam Harris (Team Mighty on the Rivet) placed first, Kyle Buckosky (Team Red Truck Bear) took second, and Jackon Bocksnick (Tag Race Team) rounded out the top three. (Rob Wilton/Special to The News)
Jeremy’s Roubaix races through Pitt Meadows

BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch is anticipating more animals at its shelter this week, from BC SPCA’s Northern BC branches. (BC SPCA/Special to THE NEWS)
Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this July