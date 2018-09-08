People gathered at the BC Legislature for the Global Day for Climate Action. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Hundreds of people gathered out front the B.C. Legislature on Saturday to celebrate the reversed approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline during the Global Day of Climate Change.

The movement comes from an international effort called “Rise for Climate,” which is happening today in over 900 cities in 95 countries around the world.

The Victoria gathering was spearheaded by Rise and Resist, and featured climate activists as speakers, a group mural project and discussion groups focusing on various environmental topics.

Activist and group member Sue Andrews said demonstrators are calling “governments to act on climate and to ask them to stop all fossil fuel projects, and to move immediately to take the world to 100 per cent renewable energy.”

READ MORE: City of Victoria approves Climate Leadership Plan

Participants brought colourful handmade posters and signage, and life-sized inflatable whales on poles, including one orca whale carrying a calf on her head.

After initial speeches, people dispersed into smaller groups to exchange ideas and network.

“Our objective of this was citizen engagement and action going forward, and so everything today is focused on the theme: to change everything we need everyone,” Andrews said. “So we’re wanting activities on that to actually make a difference going forward.”

A similar event, the Rise for Climate! march and rally is set to start at 4 p.m. in downtown Vancouver. Other events are taking place in Kelowna, Castlegar, Nelson and Chilliwack.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

People gathered at the BC Legislature for the Global Day for Climate Action. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Previous story
New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver
Next story
Helicopters holding fire that’s crossed into Canada at avalanche path

Just Posted

Flames drop first two games of jr. B season

Including 10-1 loss in North Vancouver.

Veteran candidate back in Maple Ridge

Veteran candidate back in Maple Ridge

Man charged in ‘random’ death of 13-year-old Burnaby girl

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Central Park in July 2017

New mosque planned for east Maple Ridge

Islamic society buys piece of land on River Road

Maple Ridge author talks teen trauma in latest book

Brooke Carter launches a sports-themed book called Lucky Break.

‘Make it count, Burrards’

WLA champs trail 2-0 in Mann Cup final

B.C. keeping purse strings tight as municipalities seek relief

Finance Minister Carole James lowers expectations for UBCM

Former Grey Cup MVP DeVier Posey signs with B.C. Lions

Receiver fills a need , with veteran receiver Manny Arceneaux out with knee injury

Canada’s Kevin Koe to test new lineup at World Cup of Curling

Canadian contingent competes at tournament’s first stop in Suzhou, China

VIDEO: Abbotsford firefighters rescue woman in clothing bin

AFRS help woman escape bin on Sunday morning

Organizers pay $63,000 for Vancouver 4-20 festival costs

City complained event had grown to include hundreds of vendors, costs as much as $100,000

Delta’s 19-year mayor Lois Jackson to run for council

Jackson joins George Harvie’s Achieving for Delta slate

CAREER FAIR: Existing staff play huge role in recruiting for Langley firm

Cintas is actively headhunting potential candidates to join its growing Langley operation

5 to start your day

Rally after eagle nest illegally vandalized in Surrey, update in Marrisa Shen homicide and more

Most Read