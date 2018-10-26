Deportation ordered for B.C. man who ‘glorified’ terrorism on Facebook

Othman Hamdan is a Jordanian national who was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September 2017

A B.C. man has been deemed inadmissible to Canada for being a security risk based on his Facebook posts promoting terrorism in support of the Islamic State group.

Othman Hamdan is a Jordanian national who was acquitted of terrorism-related charges by a B.C. Supreme Court judge in September 2017, but immigration authorities arrested him and determined at multiple detention reviews that he poses a danger to the public.

Now, the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada has decided Hamdan should be deported.

READ MORE: B.C. man cleared of terror charges is security risk

The board says in its written decision that Hamdan made himself out to be a cheerleader for the Islamic State in many of his 85 Facebook posts as he glorified and encouraged lone wolf attacks in Canada, the United States and other western countries.

The decision says Hamdan cast his activity on Facebook as an alternative news source, providing his followers with another view of events in the Middle East as he relayed the message of a terrorist organization.

Hamdan was arrested in 2015 at his home in Fort St. John, where he moved years after studying electrical engineering in the United States.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four-vehicle collision along Abernethy Connector

Just Posted

Four-vehicle collision along Abernethy Connector

Traffic slowed between 202 and Laity streets in Maple Ridge.

Pitt Meadows to host forum on pot legalization

City wants to bring Lower Mainland municipalities together

Maple Ridge in doldrums on electoral reform vote

Former city hall candidate Peter Tam supports pro-rep

Nominate the best businesses for recognition

Deadline Tuesday for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Business Excellence Awards

Community rallies for Maple Ridge boy who had prosthetic stolen

Family asks for donations to Warm Amps Champs

VIDEO: 10 most popular Halloween costumes of 2018

All outfits based on the most popular Google searches

Tighter safety measures ordered at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Enbridge told to limit gas flows at 80% pressure levels from blast site, northwest of Prince George

Police arrest head of biker club in 2016 Vancouver Island killing

Ricky Alexander is the president of the Devils Army Motorcycle Club based in Campbell River

VIDEO: UBC grads turn floor-cleaning machines into self-driving robots

Students will see seven new robots out cleaning floors, as part of a contract with AK Robotics

Sea lion found shot off Vancouver Island dies at Vancouver Aquarium

“He wasn’t responding to treatment, and his condition had taken a significant downturn.”

B.C. man remains kicked out of pickleball association after feud plays out in court

In a judgement handed down Oct. 23 in Supreme Court by Justice Sheri Ann Donegan, Lane Roberts’ claim against the association was dismissed in its entirety.

B.C. couple receive postcard mailed 38 years ago

Arrived in perfect condition from friends who visited Hawaii in January 1980

Head of company behind Langley ammonia leak says incident has ‘silver lining’

Canature CEO John Milne discusses how the ammonia leak on Oct. 24 affected his business.

End of the line for Seth Rogen’s announcements on TransLink

The Vancouver-born comedian will be replaced by previous announcement recordings

Most Read