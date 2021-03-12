Detached garage catches fire in Maple Ridge

A detached garage caught fire Friday morning in Maple Ridge.
Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. along 227 Street and Selkirk Avenue where light smoke could be seen coming from the structure. The property beside Valley Fair Mall is unoccupied and slated for development.
Wood was discovered inside on fire that firefighters believe was set by a homeless person.
The fire was extinguished within half an hour.
Ambulance and RCMP were not required.
