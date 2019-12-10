Development proposal for 21783 – Lougheed Hwy. (Contributed)

A 2015 proposal to put in a two-storey medical building at 21783 Lougheed Hwy. has morphed into a plan build a six-storey, 90-unit condo building with medical offices on the ground floor.

Bissky Architecture and Urban Design is seeking to rezone the property, currently a vacant, 1.3-acre lot, according to the Oct. 3 committee of the whole agenda.

A staff report notes that a study showed that the development is located near Ridge Meadows Hospital, where new medical services can be developed.

The applicant is proposing to create a ground floor medical hub of services for several doctors, with residential above.

The property was previously rezoned to allow the medical clinic, but now rezoning to comprehensive development is being sought.

The report also notes that the building falls within the Lougheed Transit Corridor Concept Plan area, which is trying to create a pedestrian-focused atmosphere with cluster developments near the RapidBus stops at 203rd and Laity streets.

Staff, though, point out the development proposal preceded the transit corridor plan and, at six storeys, is larger than what’s envisaged by the plan.

Still, it’s recommended that the application go to public hearing to get the public’s sense of the proposal.

The Lougheed Transit Corridor Concept Plan was also presented to council on the same day and council has asked staff to increase building heights included within the plan.


