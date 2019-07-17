Dewdney Trunk Road closed, vehicle crashes

Happened in early evening, injuries unknown

Emergency crews blocked Dewdney Trunk Road near 256th Street in both directions Wednesday evening after a vehicle plunged off the road.

Reports said a helicopter was hovering overhead at Webster’s Corners, while comments on social media said Dewdney was still closed just before 8 p.m.

Resident Jesse Stretch who lives nearby, said the vehicle went off the road in a ravine between 252nd Street and 256th Street and that the motorist has been evacuated.

He said the road will be closed until the vehicle is hauled out of the ravine.

A police officer said the accident wasn’t a fatality. A silver truck with smashed front windshield and missing passenger side door was hauled away on a flatbed truck. The road has since reopened.

More to follow.

Injured humpback returns to waters near Comox a year later

