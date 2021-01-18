Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)

Policing

Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

After 10 years of chasing down bad guys and finding missing persons with Delta Police, Dezi quite isn’t used to retirement life yet.

“When I leave the house in the morning, she’s still looking up at me eagerly, saying – are we going,” says her handler Constable Jason Martens.

Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd, is now living as a family dog, joining Marten’s other retired police dog named Tyson. Her last shift with Delta Police as on Dec. 28.

And boy, did she go out in style.

On her last night, Dezi nabbed a suspect in North Delta wanted on three warrants. She and Martens chased him through back yards and over fences before taking him down in a cul-de-sac.
Dezi, right, joins Tyson in retirement. She’s now fighting over toys rather than chasing bad guys. (Photo submitted)

“She’s amazingly fast, but it’s time for her to retire while she’s still healthy,” said Martens, who is going back to frontline patrol work after 10 years with the RCMP-led Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service.

He’ll miss working with Dezi. True, his knees are worn down after a decade of hoisting 75 pound dogs over fences, but Martens said no matter how physically demanding things got, he never wanted to let Dezi down.

“It’s one of the best jobs in policing,” he said. “When you know your dog is on that track – there’s not many feelings like that.”

The duo has had many success stories.

Once they were called to find a suicidal person who ran away after police were called to find a person lying on the train tracks.

“Officers tried to apprehend him so they could safely bring him to hospital but he took off down the tracks,” said Martens. “It was dark, and they couldn’t find him so Dezi and I came to help. We were following the scent down the tracks and suddenly Dezi jutted into the bramble bushes, and gave me happy feet,” he explains.

A train was coming, so Martens said he believes they found the man just in time.

ALSO READ: Biting and jumping are paw-sitives when raising a police dog puppy

Another time, Martens and Dezi were called to help find a stolen truck and trailer. They found the truck – and the suspect unloading the tools.

“We were able to sneak in on our bellies in the field – I co-ordinated containment but the suspect was just getting into the truck and about to drive away before other officers could get in place,” said Martens. “I put Dezi over the barbed wire fence and she took off down the driveway – launched herself at the suspect before he even got the door shut.”

Police recovered thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

And even after all this time, Martens remains impressed by the accuracy of a police dog’s nose.

“Once we were called out to file involving a knife near a SkyTrain station,” he said. “We needed to find the knife but there was so much garbage and foot traffic. I gave her the search command and within 10 minutes she was indicating into a concrete flower pot. I don’t know if we could have found that knife without her.”

North Delta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Dezi and Delta Police Constable Jason Martens at the start of their partnership 10 years ago. (Photo submitted)

Dezi and Delta Police Constable Jason Martens at the start of their partnership 10 years ago. (Photo submitted)

Previous story
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks
Next story
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Pixabay)
COVID-19 exposure at Westview in Maple Ridge

Third high school reporting virus in 2021

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue had a helicopter rescue in Golden Ears Park on Saturday. (Special to The News)
Helicopter Rescue in Golden Ears park

Ridge Meadows search team assists injured hiker

A vehicle incident is blocking the eastbound lanes on Lougheed Highway at Jim Robson Way in Maple Ridge on Monday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Google)
TRAFFIC: Lougheed Highway cleared in Maple Ridge, expect congestion

Earlier, eastbound lanes at Jim Robson Way were closed

CP Rail intends to create a logistics park with fuel and grain storage in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
LETTER: CP’s history in Pitt Meadows does not bode well for the future

National rail company needs to be a better neighbour if it wants to expand operations

The pandemic has sent the price of dogs skyrocketing. A local letter writers asks some questions about having pets. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident questions people’s views on pets

People owe pets the same love and commitment they show to humans, a letter writer contends

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 vaccine rollout for delivery slowdown

Daily cases decline over weekend, 31 more deaths

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Chantel Moore, 26, was fatally shot by a police officer during a wellness check in the early morning of June 4, 2020, in Edmundston, N.B. (Facebook)
Frustrated family denied access to Chantel Moore police shooting report

Independent investigation into B.C. woman’s fatal shooting in New Brunswick filed to Crown

Delta Police Constable Jason Martens and Dezi, a nine-year-old German Shepherd that recently retired after 10 years with Delta Police. (Photo submitted)
Dezi, a Delta police dog, retires on a high note after decade of service

Nine-year-old German Shepherd now fights over toys instead of chasing down bad guys

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
5 British Columbians under 20 years old battled COVID-19 in ICU in recent weeks

Overall hospitalizations have fallen but young people battling the virus in hospital has increased

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Canada released proposed regulations Jan. 2 for the fisheries minister to maintain Canada’s major fish stocks at sustainable levels and recover those at risk. (File photo)
New laws would cement DFO accountability to depleted fish stocks

Three B.C. salmon stocks first in line for priority attention under proposed regulations

Trees destroyed a Shoreacres home during a wind storm Jan. 13, 2021. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay woman flees just before tree crushes house

Pamala DeRosa is thankful to be alive

Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has opened two domes where customers can enjoy wine tastings and local goodies. (Photo by Megan Ashley Creative)
Abbotsford winery first in Fraser Valley to open wine-tasting domes

Singletree Winery offers two themed transparent enclosures

Gin, one of the Kantymirs’ two sheep. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sheep start up ATV, sit in cars and go for walks in Salmon Arm

Until they bought two sheep, Ken and Karleen Kantymir didin’t realize just how social the animals are

Most Read