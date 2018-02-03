Dianne Watts leads after first ballot of B.C. Liberal vote

Michael Lee second, Andrew Wilkinson third, Sam Sullivan drops off ballot

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan waits for results in the B.C. Liberal leadership vote, Feb. 3, 2018 (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Outsider Dianne Watts leads after the first round of results in the B.C. Liberal leadership, with 2,135 first-choice points.

Rookie Vancouver MLA Michael Lee was second with 1,917 votes, followed by Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson with 1,591.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone was fourth at 1,483, followed by Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong with 1,415.

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan dropped off the ballot after collecting only 158 first-round points.

Each of B.C.’s 87 constituencies has 100 points in the party voting system, to remove the advantage of heavily populated urban regions with more members. The candidate with the lowest total drops off in each round, with the winner needing 4,351 points.

more to come…