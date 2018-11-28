Did you get the message? Canada tests its emergency alert system

Phones, radio and television stations expected to light up with emergency message

Did get a test emergency alert from the B.C. government?

Emergency Preparedness BC tests its public alert system at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, as part of a nationwide initiative to test the system that sends out warnings about tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

Test alerts were supposed to appear on updated and compatible mobile devices connected to an LTE wireless network.

This second test comes after some British Columbians reported getting the text message late, or not at all, during the first test back in May.

Radio and TV stations also ran the tests.

Alert Ready, the company behind the alert system, issued a list of reasons online why some could not receive the alert on their phone including phone compatibility and wireless carriers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

Just Posted

UPDATE: Worker survives being hit by dump truck

WorksafeBC investigating ‘workplace accident’ in Maple Ridge

Carols and coffee for Christmas in Maple Ridge

Free event is open to all

Maple Ridge wins big at 2nd annual Women Influencers Awards

Five winners from Maple Ridge

OUTLOOK: : The future is focused on Albion flats

Planning resumes for big chunk of land along Lougheed Highway

Leisure Centre opening delayed until summer

Maple Ridge pool facility upgrades were supposed to be done by spring.

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon’s stay in halfway house extended by six months

National parole board concerned about his risk to the community

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

B.C. man pleads guilty to hunting from vehicle, other Wildlife Act charges

James Wiens pleaded guilty to baiting an animal, feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife and hunting from a motorvehicle.

B.C. greenhouses face steep heating bills after pipeline explosion

Costs skyrocketed after the blast choked off natural gas supplies.

Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

While plans for pipelines are stalled, Alberta’s premier wants other means to get the product from provincial oil patches to buyers

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors

BC Hockey’s board of directors discussed the topic of division names used by its minor hockey association members

Lower Mainland highway crews prepare for a winter of heavy rain, wind

Mainroad Group gets ready for predicted ‘El Nino’ winter

Most Read