A very boring men’s wallet found at Capilano Mall. (RCMP)

Did you lose a very boring wallet? RCMP might have something for you

The wallet contained a ‘fair bit’ of cash

Did you lose the world’s most boring wallet recently? If so, North Vancouver RCMP might have something for you.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Mounties say a “remarkably generic men’s wallet” was found at Capilano Mall on May 2.

“It is described as black. And leather. And it folds,” police said.

“It contained no identification, no cards, and had no distinctive marks or labels. Very boring indeed.”

But Mounties say it did contain a “fair bit” of money but that those hoping to cash in on find must convince police it’s theirs by describing the money in it and what they were doing in the mall that day.

The owner of the wallet can call Const. Chantal Gauthier at604-985-1311 or contact her via email at chantal.gauthier@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles
Next story
Remembering the invasion of Europe

Just Posted

Remembering the invasion of Europe

Maple Ridge man served on a landing craft on D-Day

Maple Ridge’s historic Hill House for sale

House on 240th Street in Albion listed for $900,000

Mayor’s message: Reflecting on the sacrifices made

Looking back on the 75th anniversary of D-Day

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News earns second-place national award

Colleen Flanagan flew with Fraser Blues over Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Going Green: The great transformation

We’ll all try not to destroy this precious earth of ours.

Pitt Meadows Day draws thousands to community festival

Dance and fireworks still on the schedule

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Self-igniting oily rags cause of West End skyscraper blaze: Vancouver Fire

Linseed oil auto-ignites, the fire department said

Class-action lawsuit alleges conspiracy leading to British Columbians being overcharged for vehicles

The B.C. Appeal court certifies as a class-action proceeding litigation aimed at alleged price-fixing conspiracy

Did you lose a very boring wallet? RCMP might have something for you

The wallet contained a ‘fair bit’ of cash

B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Ladner United Church says police are investigating the crime

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

Canada Day celebrations could be downsized in Victoria due to policing costs

Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events

Most Read