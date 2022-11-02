Dingwall looks back on eight years at Pitt Meadows City Hall

Finally relaxing, Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall puts his feet up on his last day in the office at city hall on Tuesday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Being mayor of Pitt Meadows is more than a full-time job – citizens want to speak with the head of the city seven days a week.

After four years in the job, and eight years on city council, Bill Dingwall retired from political life on Nov. 1. He handed over the chain of office to his friend and council colleague Nicole MacDonald, the new mayor, at the council inauguration ceremony.

Dingwall voices no regrets.

“It was a great job – best job ever,” he said. “It’s all about community, and you’re influencing the future of the city, and people’s lives.”

He said the fact that MacDonald won by acclamation, and all the councillors who ran again were re-elected, can be taken as an endorsement from residents.

“It really validates them (councillors), and gives them a nod from the community,” said Dingwall.

After his first four years as a councillor, and watching Mayor John Becker’s council dogged by controversy, legal challenges and infighting, Dingwall felt the most important issue was to restore public confidence in council, and create a respectful working environment. Once a “toxic” atmosphere was blown out of city hall, he said council was able to make progress on key issues.

The first he mentions is the family-oriented affordable housing project that will see 120 units built on 119B Ave. It’s part of Metro 10-year plan to address the housing crisis.

“To make that happen was huge for the community,” said Dingwall, who served on Metro’s housing committee. “Affordable housing is probably the biggest challenge in Metro Vancouver right now.”

He and council advocated simply that “it was our turn,” and got a $46 million housing complex.

De-Integration with the Ridge Meadows RCMP was another important initiative, said Dingwall. He has a lot of expertise in this area, having served 36 years with the RCMP, including detachment commander at Ridge Meadows, and rising to the rank of Chief Superintendent. He said the new Pitt Meadows detachment will better serve the city, as local taxes won’t pay for policing in Maple Ridge.

“It’s going to improve public safety, and give us a better return on our investment – because we weren’t getting our return,” he asserts.

Investment in fire services was another key initiative, with a new fire hall and emergency operations centre, six new full-time positions and a new communications system.

Progress on the CP Rail underpass has continued. Without it, Dingwall noted Harris Road would be blocked by trains for as much as seven hours a day in the future, as train traffic increases.

The Pitt Meadows Airport has soared to new heights, with a new terminal building, numerous new hangers and businesses, and millions in investment. Dingwall chaired the airport board for three years, and said council is “extremely proud” of the success brought to the airport by manager Guy Miller and his team.

His council also completed a Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan, and a new Official Community Plan.

The city took on the issue of the Pitt Meadows Community Foundation, which has gone dormant, and is accused of not meeting its obligations as a non-profit organization. It still has about $150,000 in funds that are supposed to be disbursed for community causes and local bursaries. After it’s own investigation, city hall asked the province to step in and investigate the non-profit group.

“We’re trying to give that back to our community,” said Dingwall.

The biggest challenge for his council – which will remain a huge issue for the coming council, has been the CP Rail Logistics Park. Proposed to be built on 100 acres of farmland next to the CP Rail intermodal facility, it would have storage for fuels, vehicles and grains. Dingwall said the unwelcome industrial expansion has been unanimously opposed by council, and by many outspoken residents. The decision of whether to allow it in the city now lies with the Canadian Transporation Agency.

“We’ve literally done whatever we can to influence a different decision there,” said Dingwall.

He’ll be watching how these issues play out at a distance. For now, Dingwall plans to “decompress.”

“One of the things I’m looking forward to is not having a schedule,” said Dingwall. “It’s going to be a huge change.”

He and wife Erna have a son, daughter and four grandkids to keep up with. They have a lake cabin near Princeton, and grandpa wants to build a stone backing behind the stove. He’s also planning to get out on the lake for a skate with his grandkids this winter.

The former mayor is also an avid gardener, and will have a lot more time for that.

“I can hardly wait for spring.”

He has every confidence in incoming mayor MacDonald.

“Nicole is smart, she understands the issues, and she’s going to do a fabulous job,” he said. “I’m feeling good about retiring, and knowing we’ve got a great city council.”