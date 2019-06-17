Dinosaur stolen from Lickman Road

Dinosaur statues from defunct Dinotown theme park stolen in Chilliwack

The dinosaur figures once graced the theme park but were destined for Chilliwack fundraiser

Have you seen three large dinosaur statues?

The dinosaurs, originally part of the now-defunct Dinotown theme park, were stolen recently from a Lickman Road location in Chilliwack.

The owner posted on Facebook Sunday to say the trio of dinosaurs was supposed to be part of an upcoming fundraiser for PEARL Life Renewal.

“If you see them or know of their whereabouts please call Chilliwack RCMP file #2019-24647, or text the information to 604-316-1400.”

One poster on social media suggested the thief must have a “buyer” set up because another statue was also stolen recently from Knight Road.

The former owner of Dinotown theme park at Bridal Falls chimed in to thread to say that he was “sorry to hear the news” of the theft.

READ MORE: Large wooden statue stolen

READ MORE: Dog statues were targeted

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Dinosaur stolen from Lickman Road

Dinosaur statue stolen from Lickman Road

Previous story
Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors
Next story
Otters devour 150 trout at Kootenay hatchery

Just Posted

Pity the poor Maple Ridge motorist

Government to used to tapping into drivers’ wallets

Dog at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Miniature pinscher has painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome.

Maple Ridge has resident excluded from Anita Place

Dwayne Martin has agreed to a timeline that will see him leave the encampment.

Letter: ‘More work to do on Highway 7’

‘But rock and ditches make it challenging.’

Looking Back: Searching for Pitt Lake gold

‘Facts and fantasy in the Legend of Slumach.’

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Victoria mom describes finding son ‘gone’ on first day of coroners inquest into overdose death

Resulting recommendations could change handling of youth records amidst the overdose crisis

Dash-cam video in trial of accused cop killer shows man with a gun

Footage is shown at trial of Oscar Arfmann, charged with killing Const. John Davidson of Abbotsford

Suicide confirmed in case of B.C. father who’d been missing for months

2018 disappearance sparked massive search for Ben Kilmer

Eight U.S. senators write to John Horgan over B.C. mining pollution

The dispute stems from Teck Resources’ coal mines in B.C.’s Elk Valley

Dinosaur statues from defunct Dinotown theme park stolen in Chilliwack

The dinosaur figures once graced the theme park but were destined for Chilliwack fundraiser

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

Langley’s oldest and last strip bar shuts its doors

The Alder Inn, in operation since 1957, has reportedly been purchased

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to speak in Surrey

He’s keynote speaker at Surrey Environment and Business Awards luncheon by Surrey Board of Trade Sept. 17

Most Read