FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty’s Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. Disneyland says it’s closing its California parks starting Saturday over coronavirus concerns. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.

READ MORE: NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District reminds parents to be careful this Spring Break amid COVID-19 fears
Next story
Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District reminds parents to be careful this Spring Break amid COVID-19 fears

Health care services may be limited and travel restrictions put in place suddenly, warns the district

Cash helps Pitt Meadows fight wildfires

$25,000 from B.C.-wide resiliency program

WEATHER: A mix of sun and cloud for Ridge Meadows

Temperatures will reach a high of 8 C

Foundry opens its doors in Maple Ridge

One-stop mental health shop for youth

Maple Ridge skater wins two silvers at Special Olympic Nationals

Jordyn Flamma, 20, designs and makes her own costumes to match her song choices

NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic, MLB postpones season

Decision starts with Thursday’s games

B.C. farmland regulations allow return to local decision-making

Property owners still can’t apply to Agricultural Land Commission

Two COVID-19 cases confirmed at second Metro Vancouver care home

One resident and one employee have caught the coronavirus

Disneyland closing for the rest of March amid coronavirus fears

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Surrey Vaisakhi Parade cancelled amid COVID-19 outbreak

Organizers have made the ‘difficult decision’ to cancel the 2020 event ‘until further notice’

Most Read